LaToya Cantrell becomes New Orleans' 1st woman mayor

FILE - In this July 21, 2017 file photo, New Orleans mayoral candidate and former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet poses for a photo at her campaign headquarters in New Orleans, La. On Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, City Council member Latoya Cantrell and Charbonnet were in a runoff that would determine which one would become the first woman elected to serve as New Orleans' mayor. The Advocate via AP Max Becherer