Nation & World

House fire in southern Beijing suburb kills 19, injures 8

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 05:42 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BEIJING

The official Chinese news agency says a fire at a building advertising low-cost rental apartments in a southern Beijing suburb has killed 19 people and injured eight others.

Xinhua News Agency says firefighters put out the fire at Xinjian Village in the district of Daxing by 9 p.m. local time on Saturday, three hours after it was reported.

Xinhua says the injured have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Photos released by Xinhua showed firefighters outside a two-story concrete building with a red signboard advertising units with attached bathrooms, hot water, kitchens, heating and other basic amenities.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Such units are commonly rented out at low cost to migrant workers seeking labor-intensive jobs in the city.

Reached by phone, the local fire department and district government refused to comment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video