2nd round of Mugabe exit talks as party poised to oust him

Protesters demanding President Robert Mugabe stand down ride in the back of a car with a placard "Rest in peace Mugabe" as they drive towards State House in Harare, Zimbabwe Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. In a euphoric gathering that just days ago would have drawn a police crackdown, crowds marched through Zimbabwe's capital on Saturday to demand the departure of President Robert Mugabe, one of Africa's last remaining liberation leaders, after nearly four decades in power. Ben Curtis AP Photo