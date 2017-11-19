Nation & World

Truck and minibus collide head-on in Pakistan, killing 17

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 09:31 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ISLAMABAD

Pakistani police say that a head-on collision between a mini-bus and a truck has killed at least 17 people and injured six in the country's south.

Police officer Rab Nawaz says the loaded truck crashed into the van near the town of Khairpur on Monday morning.

He says those injured are in critical condition and that the death toll could increase further. The police also say the passengers included women and children.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. An investigation is underway.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Road accidents are common in Pakistan because of poor road conditions and disregard for safety standards and traffic rules by drivers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video