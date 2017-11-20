Seoul: 2 top North Korean military officers punished

FILE - In this April 13, 2017 file photo, Hwang Pyong So, left, stands near North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from right, and Pak Pong Ju, right, during the opening ceremony of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings in Pyongyang, North Korea. South Korea's spy agency says North Korea has punished two top military officers during a highly unusual inspection of the military's powerful political bureau. The spy agency told lawmakers the head of the bureau, Hwang Pyong So, and his top deputy were punished. It was unclear whether they were verbally warned, dismissed or banished to a rural area. Wong Maye-E, File AP Photo