3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta

Georgia Dome officially destroyed after 25 years of use The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Thursday. The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Thursday. Associated Press

