Nation & World

Alabama inmate escapes custody for 2nd time in under 30 days

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 02:18 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ROCKFORD, Ala.

An Alabama man has escaped custody for the second time in less than one month.

Coosa County Sheriff Terry Wilson told news outlets that 27-year-old Shane Anthony Vernon "physically circumvented the security of the jail and escaped the facility" on Sunday around 2:30 p.m. Vernon had previously escaped Oct. 29 by forcibly removing his restraints and running while being booked into the county jail. He was recaptured the next day.

Wilson says Vernon is to be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen in a wooded area of Elmore County, close to the Coosa County line. Wilson says authorities believe Vernon stole an electric dirt bike in Elmore County.

Vernon was being held on multiple felony charges, which according to online jail records, include burglary and auto theft.

