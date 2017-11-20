The Latest: California pier killing case heading to jurors

The Latest on closing arguments in the San Francisco pier shooting murder trial (all times local):
5:45 p.m.
Jurors hearing the trial of a Mexican man accused of shooting a woman on a San Francisco pier were expected to get the case as lawyers for both sides made their closing arguments.
Jose Ines Garcia Zarate is charged in the death of Kate Steinle in July 2015. Closing arguments were taking place Tuesday.
The case touched off a fierce national immigration debate because San Francisco officials had released Garcia Zarate under the city's sanctuary city policy.
The prosecution said Monday that Garcia Zarate deliberately brought the gun to the pier and shot it at Steinle.
The defense argues he found the firearm wrapped in a shirt and it fired accidentally.
___
4:10 p.m.
The defense attorney for a Mexican man accused of gunning down a woman on a San Francisco pier says prosecutors have not presented any evidence to support what he calls a "wild narrative" that he wanted to hurt someone.
Closing arguments were underway Monday in the trial of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, who is accused of murder in the death of Kate Steinle in July 2015.
The case touched off a fierce national immigration debate because San Francisco officials had released Garcia Zarate under the city's sanctuary city policy.
Defense attorney Matt Gonzalez says video evidence shows an unusual amount of activity in the area where Garcia was an hour before the shooting.
Garcia Zarate claims the gun he had found fired accidentally, killing Steinle.
___
1:05 p.m.
A prosecutor in the trial of a Mexican man accused of killing a woman on a San Francisco pier tells jurors that Jose Ines Garcia Zarate brought a gun to the pier and chose to shoot it toward people.
San Francisco Deputy District Attorney Diana Garcia said in her closing arguments that Garcia Zarate was playing his own secret game of "Russian roulette."
She urged jurors to look at the evidence and said that was the only scenario that makes sense.
She says the defense's argument that Garcia Zarate accidentally shot a gun he didn't know was a firearm was implausible.
The shooting of Kate Steinle in 2015 set off a national debate on immigration policy. San Francisco officials had released Garcia Zarate because of the city's sanctuary city policy.
___
11:20 a.m.
Jurors in the trial of a Mexican man accused of killing a woman on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate will be prohibited from viewing social media while they deliberate.
San Francisco Superior Court Judge Samuel Feng also reminded the six-woman, six-man jury on Monday that they cannot read newspapers.
The jurors have been hearing the case of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate.
He is accused of killing Kate Steinle in 2015 after city officials released him from custody under San Francisco's "sanctuary city" policy.
Garcia Zarate does not deny the shooting but his attorney argues the gun went off accidentally. Prosecutors say he purposely pulled the trigger.
The jury is expected to get the case later Monday after lawyers make their closing arguments.
___
12:25 a.m.
Closing arguments are set to begin in the trial of a Mexican man accused of killing a woman on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate.
Jose Ines Garcia Zarate is accused of killing Kate Steinle in 2015. He does not deny the shooting but his attorney argues a gun he found went off accidentally.
Prosecutors say Garcia Zarate pointed the gun at Steinle and purposely pulled the trigger.
A jury of six men and six women will hear closing arguments from both sides starting Monday.
The case sparked a fierce immigration debate because city officials released Garcia Zarate because of San Francisco's "sanctuary city" policy.
He had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation.
