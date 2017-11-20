Nation & World

Group: Zinke's wife played key role in event, travel plans

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 07:05 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON

Documents obtained by a left-leaning group show that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's wife played a key role in arranging aspects of her husband's official events and often accompanied him on trips outside of Washington D.C. during the first few months of the administration.

The documents obtained by Montana-based Western Values Project and first reported by Politico on Monday show that Lolita Zinke created a list of people she wanted at a conservative town hall in Santa Barbara, California. The Washington Post reports Lolita Zinke owns a home in Santa Barbara and accompanied her husband through the state in mid-April.

About a month later, staffers overhauled travel plans on an Alaska trip after they learned she wanted to dine with the state's governor rather than return to Washington as planned.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video