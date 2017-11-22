Nation & World

Trump: Prayers in order for 'all involved' in Navy crash

Associated Press

November 22, 2017 05:15 AM

Palm Beach, Fla.

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on the Navy aircraft mishap in the Pacific Ocean.

Trump said in a tweet: "We are monitoring the situation. Prayers for all involved."

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters provided no additional details or comment on the incident.

The U.S. Navy said that eight of the 11 people who were on the plane that crashed while on the way to the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier have been rescued and are in good condition.

The search continues for three missing personnel.

Their C-2 "Greyhound" transport plane crashed while on its way to the carrier on Wednesday in the Philippine Sea.

Trump is spending Thanksgiving at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

