FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2014, file photo, Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., speaks at Wayne State University in Detroit. Democrats have been quick to support the “me too” chorus of women _ and some men _ who have stepped up to allege sexual misconduct and name names. But now “me too” stains the Democrats, too, putting them in an awkward place as they calibrate how forcefully to respond.
Nation & World

Democrats also juggling politics of sexual predation

Associated Press

November 22, 2017 10:12 PM

WASHINGTON

Democrats have been quick to support the women who have publicly accused powerful men of preying on them sexually.

But the party is in something of a predicament because it is facing allegations about two of its own in Congress: Michigan Rep. John Conyers and Minnesota Sen. Al Franken.

And, in another era, the Democrats circled the wagons around President Bill Clinton, dismissing or belittling women who said Clinton harassed them and worse.

Leading Democrats have so far called for ethics investigations of Franken and Conyers. BuzzFeed published affidavits from former employees of Conyers who said they saw him inappropriately touching women who work for him and asking them for sexual favors. Conyers' office now confirms a settlement with one woman while denying he did anything wrong.

