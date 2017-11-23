People pray for the crew of the missing submarine outside the navy base in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Argentine families of 44 crew members aboard a submarine that has been lost in the South Atlantic for seven days are growing increasingly distressed as experts say that the crew might be reaching a critical period of low oxygen on Wednesday.
People pray for the crew of the missing submarine outside the navy base in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Argentine families of 44 crew members aboard a submarine that has been lost in the South Atlantic for seven days are growing increasingly distressed as experts say that the crew might be reaching a critical period of low oxygen on Wednesday. Marina Devo AP Photo
People pray for the crew of the missing submarine outside the navy base in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Argentine families of 44 crew members aboard a submarine that has been lost in the South Atlantic for seven days are growing increasingly distressed as experts say that the crew might be reaching a critical period of low oxygen on Wednesday. Marina Devo AP Photo

Nation & World

The Latest: 'Explosion" raises fears for Argentine sub

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 12:36 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina

The Latest on Argentina's search for a submarine missing with 44 crewmembers aboard (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Experts say the apparent explosion detected in the search for a missing Argentine sub could be especially ominous for hopes to rescue the 44 people aboard.

Argentina's navy says it's too early to say what might have produced the sound detected by U.S. and international monitors. They describe it as "short" and "violent."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But some experts say there's a fearsome possibility.

The search location straddles the edge of the continental shelf and depths reach about 10,000 feet (3,000 meters).

Retired Navy Capt. James H. Patton Jr. says that if a submarine went too deep, "it would just collapse."

He says "It would sound like a very, very big explosion to any listening device."

___

11:30 a.m.

Argentina says a sound detected in the search for a missing submarine with 44 crew members aboard is consistent with a non-nuclear explosion.

Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said Thursday that the relatives of the crew have been informed and that the search will continue until there is full certainty about the fate of the ARA San Juan.

Ships and planes have returned to a search area to check on the noise that experts say could provide a clue to the vessel's location.

U.S. and specialist agencies say the "hydro-acoustic anomaly" was produced just hours after the navy lost contact with the submarine on Nov. 15.

Experts worry that if the ARA San Juan is intact but submerged, its crew might have only enough oxygen to last seven to 10 days.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video