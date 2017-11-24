Report: N. Korea replaces border guards following defection

3:09 Olympia blockade discussed at council meeting Pause

2:06 Timberline's Michael Barnes is The Olympian's 2017 All-Area football player of the year

6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

1:47 Pete Carroll's explanation on Seahawks waiving Dwight Freeney, more

2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death