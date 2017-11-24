Pope's place as refugee champion tested in Myanmar

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Pope Francis delivers his speech during his weekly general audience in St. Peter square at the Vatican. Pope Francis heads to Myanmar and Bangladesh from Nov. 27, 2017 with the international community excoriating Myanmar's crackdown on Rohingya Muslims as "ethnic cleansing" but his own church resisting the label and defending the country's civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, as the only hope for democracy. Andrew Medichini, File AP Photo