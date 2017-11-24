A young girl marches in position as she mimics the military parade, accompanied by supporters holding posters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at his inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Mnangagwa was sworn in as Zimbabwe's president after Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday, ending his 37-year rule.
Nation & World

Zimbabwe judge says military action against Mugabe was legal

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 11:40 PM

HARARE, Zimbabwe

A Zimbabwean High Court judge has ruled that the military action leading to Robert Mugabe's resignation was legal.

High Court Judge George Chiweshe on Friday ruled that the military's actions "in intervening to stop the takeover" of Mugabe's constitutional functions "by those around him are constitutionally and lawful," said Chiweshe.

The military stepped in almost two weeks ago after Mugabe's firing of deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa amid fears that Mugabe's wife was positioning herself to take power.

Zimbabwe's military has sought to show its actions were not a coup.

The judge said the military's actions ensured that non-elected individuals do not exercise executive functions.

Separately, the judge said Mugabe's firing of Mnangagwa as vice president was illegal. Mnangagwa was sworn in as president on Friday in a whirlwind reversal of fortunes.

