Nepalese vote in 1st provincial polls amid democracy hopes

Nepalese people wait in line to cast their votes during the legislative elections in Chautara, Sindupalchowk, 80 kilometers

50 miles) east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. People lined up to vote in the mountain villages and towns on the foothills of some of the highest mountains in world in Nepal’s first provincial polls that promises to bring government closer to the rural and remote areas.