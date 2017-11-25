Nation & World

1 dead in car surfing accident in Oklahoma

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 08:42 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PICHER, Okla.

One man has died and 11 others were injured after a Jeep Cherokee with three people car surfing on the roof swerved off an Oklahoma road and crashed.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Bryan Mitchel McGuirk of Miami, Oklahoma, died Saturday evening in Tulsa of injuries sustained in the accident Friday. He was riding on the roof and was ejected 20 feet.

Also on the roof were 27-year-old Adrian Diane Ellison and 20-year-old Brandon Carter, both from Columbus, Kansas. Ellison was ejected 100 feet and is hospitalized in fair condition. Carter was treated and released.

The trooper's report says that there were 9 others in the vehicle. The vehicle swerved off a gravel road into a ditch, grazed a tree and struck another tree before landing on its top.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video