People gather at Al-Rawda Mosque in Bir al-Abd northern Sinai, Egypt a day after attackers killed hundreds of worshippers, on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Friday's assault was Egypt's deadliest attack by Islamic extremists in the country's modern history, a grim milestone in a long-running fight against an insurgency led by a local affiliate of the Islamic State group.
People gather at Al-Rawda Mosque in Bir al-Abd northern Sinai, Egypt a day after attackers killed hundreds of worshippers, on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Friday's assault was Egypt's deadliest attack by Islamic extremists in the country's modern history, a grim milestone in a long-running fight against an insurgency led by a local affiliate of the Islamic State group. Tarek Samy AP Photo
People gather at Al-Rawda Mosque in Bir al-Abd northern Sinai, Egypt a day after attackers killed hundreds of worshippers, on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Friday's assault was Egypt's deadliest attack by Islamic extremists in the country's modern history, a grim milestone in a long-running fight against an insurgency led by a local affiliate of the Islamic State group. Tarek Samy AP Photo

Nation & World

Egypt reeling from attack on mosque in Sinai that killed 305

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 11:47 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CAIRO

Egypt is reeling from the horrific militant attack on a mosque in northern Sinai that killed 305 people two days ago.

It was the deadliest assault by Islamic extremists in the country's modern history and a grim milestone in a long-running fight against an insurgency led by a local affiliate of the Islamic State group.

Survivors and Egypt's top prosecutor have given accounts of the massacre that unfolded as more than two dozen masked assailants, carrying a black IS banner, unleashed gunfire and explosions at the mosque during Friday prayers in the small town of Bir al-Abd.

Witness Ebid Salem Mansour recalled how the attackers shouted Allahu Akbar, or God is great, as they fired on the worshippers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The targeted mosque is frequented by Sufi Muslims, whom IS considers heretic.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video