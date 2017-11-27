Nation & World

Bangladesh court upholds death sentence for 139 for mutiny

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 08:56 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

DHAKA, Bangladesh

Bangladesh's High Court has upheld a verdict by a trial court sentencing 139 border guards to death for their actions in a 2009 mutiny in which 74 people, including 57 military commanders, were killed.

In 2013, a trial court sentenced 152 people to death, but in response to an appeal, the High Court commuted the sentences for eight of them to life in prison and acquitted four others. Another man died during the 370 days of proceedings before Monday's verdict. A total of 846 people, mostly border guards, are facing trial.

The border guard mutiny on Feb. 25-26, 2009, took place two months after the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, took office. Hasina returned to power in 2014.

The High Court's verdict Monday said they were "most brutal" and "cold-blooded" murderers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video