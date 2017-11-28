Nation & World

Romania: coastguard rescues 60 migrants on ship in Black Sea

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 01:14 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BUCHAREST, Romania

Romania's coastguard says it has rescued 60 migrants aboard a Turkish ship on the Black Sea that sent out a distress signal.

A statement said the ship was detected some 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the Black Sea cost early Tuesday after asking Romanian authorities and a commercial ship in the area for help.

The coastguard dispatched two ships to the area and escorted the vessel toward the Black Sea port of Constanta.

It said the migrants would be identified and given medical treatment if necessary. There was no immediate information about the ship's crew or the nationalities of the migrants.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Border police will investigate the incident.

Migration to Romania has increased this year as other routes into Europe have closed.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video