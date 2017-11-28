Nation & World

US: North Korea launches its 1st missile in 2 months

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS Associated Press

November 28, 2017 11:25 AM

WASHINGTON

A U.S. official says North Korea has conducted its first missile launch in more than two months.

The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly on the matter and demanded anonymity.

The Pentagon on Tuesday was more cautious, calling it a "probable" missile launch. Col. Rob Manning, a spokesman said, "We detected a probable missile launch from North Korea" at approximately 1:30 p.m. EST. He said the Pentagon is assessing the situation and has no further information to provide, including what kind of missile may have been launched.

It would be the first North Korean missile test since it launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sept. 15 that flew over northern Japan and into the Pacific Ocean.

