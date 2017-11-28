Nation & World

Chinese police say teacher pricked children at kindergarten

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 07:30 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

BEIJING

Police say a teacher at a Beijing kindergarten pricked children with needles as punishment but an investigation found no evidence of sexual exploitation.

Chinese media reports about alleged abuses at the Xintiandi kindergarten have drawn nationwide anger over potential lapses in supervision in the booming private preschool industry. The school is run by Beijing-based RYB Education, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

RYB posted an apology on its website Wednesday saying "when a needle pricks a child's body, it also pricks every one of our hearts."

It said complaints from parents at other RYB kindergartens would be fully investigated and it would accept responsibility for harm to any of its students.

