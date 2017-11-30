Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan speaks with members of the media in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Ryan said Thursday that 23-year-old Cole Herring has been charged with murder, arson and abuse of a corpse in the death of Sabriya McLean. She'd just turned 15.
Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan speaks with members of the media in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Ryan said Thursday that 23-year-old Cole Herring has been charged with murder, arson and abuse of a corpse in the death of Sabriya McLean. She'd just turned 15. Matt Rourke AP Photo
Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan speaks with members of the media in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Ryan said Thursday that 23-year-old Cole Herring has been charged with murder, arson and abuse of a corpse in the death of Sabriya McLean. She'd just turned 15. Matt Rourke AP Photo

Nation & World

Police: Man stabbed 15-year-old girl to death, burned body

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 04:29 PM

PHILADELPHIA

A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl more than 50 times and burning her body after they met on social media.

Police said Thursday that 23-year-old Cole Herring has been charged with murder, arson and abuse of a corpse in the death of Sabriya McLean.

Homicide Capt. Jack Ryan says Herring attempted to conceal the murder by burning the Delaware girl's body and burying it under a pile of leaves.

Her body was found Tuesday behind a building in west Philadelphia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ryan says Herring's parents had a role in reporting the killing to authorities. The motive is not yet known.

A message left with the public defender's office listed as representing Herring was not immediately returned.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video