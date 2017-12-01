AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

More Videos 2:29 Tumwater coach Bill Beattie headed to first title game Pause 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:44 Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:23 Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment 0:56 Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:04 Bait Package stolen off porch 0:39 Brian Schmetzer talks after the Sounders earn another trip to MLS Cup 0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies. Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies. KGO via AP

Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies. KGO via AP