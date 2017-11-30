AP Source: Leach meets with Tennessee AD about coaching job

FILE - in this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, Washington State coach Mike Leach watches from the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Colorado in Pullman, Wash. A person with direct knowledge of the meeting says Leach met with Tennessee athletic director John Currie to discuss the Volunteers’ coaching vacancy. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side intended to make the meeting public. The meeting was in Los Angeles earlier Thursday, Nov. 30, and Leach was scheduled to fly back to Pullman. Young Kwak, File AP Photo