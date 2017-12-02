Nation & World

Afghan official: 2 security guards killed in country's east

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 03:03 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says an attack in eastern Nangarhar province has killed at least two security guards and wounded six others.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says an explosion took place near a private TV station in the provincial capital of Jalalabad on Saturday. He says the target of the attack was not immediately clear.

Meanwhile, Basir Mujahid, spokesman for the Kabul police chief, says at least three people were wounded after a sticky bomb went off in the Afghan capital. He says the explosives were planted on a container belonging to the security forces.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks in Nangarhar and Kabul.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video