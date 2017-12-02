FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, Central Florida head coach Scott Frost waves to fans as he takes the field before an NCAA college football game against South Florida, in Orlando, Fla. Nebraska fans are gearing up for what to them seems to be the imminent arrival of native son Scott Frost as the Cornhuskers’ new football coach. T-shirts imploring Frost to “Make Nebraska Great Again” are popular, bars around town are setting drinks on “Hire Scott Frost Now!” coasters, and Facebook pages in support of Frost have popped up. Frost, whose Central Florida Golden Knights are unbeaten and hosting Memphis in the American Athletic Conference championship game this week, has been the topic du jour every day for a month on the all-sports radio stations in Omaha and Lincoln.
Nation & World

Frost returning to Nebraska after leading UCF's turnaround

By ERIC OLSON AP College Football Writer

December 02, 2017 03:04 PM

LINCOLN, Neb.

Scott Frost, the native son who quarterbacked Nebraska to a share of the national championship 20 years ago, is returning to the Cornhuskers as coach after orchestrating a stunning two-year turnaround at Central Florida.

Athletic director Bill Moos on Saturday announced the hiring about two hours after Frost's 12th-ranked UCF team defeated No. 16 Memphis 62-55 in two overtimes in the American Athletic Conference championship game to extend its perfect record to 12-0. Frost agreed to a seven-year, $35 million contract.

Frost's arrival at Nebraska has been long anticipated by fans clamoring for the program to return to the so-called Nebraska Way, a culture that yielded unprecedented success from the 1960s to 1990s under Hall of Fame coaches Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne.

The 42-year-old Frost takes over for Mike Riley and is faced with the task of rebuilding a program that during a 4-8 season had their most losses since 1957, their fewest wins since 1961 and saw opponents score more than 50 points four times.

