Frost returning to Nebraska after leading UCF's turnaround

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, Central Florida head coach Scott Frost waves to fans as he takes the field before an NCAA college football game against South Florida, in Orlando, Fla. Nebraska fans are gearing up for what to them seems to be the imminent arrival of native son Scott Frost as the Cornhuskers’ new football coach. T-shirts imploring Frost to “Make Nebraska Great Again” are popular, bars around town are setting drinks on “Hire Scott Frost Now!” coasters, and Facebook pages in support of Frost have popped up. Frost, whose Central Florida Golden Knights are unbeaten and hosting Memphis in the American Athletic Conference championship game this week, has been the topic du jour every day for a month on the all-sports radio stations in Omaha and Lincoln. John Raoux, File AP Photo