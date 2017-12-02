Nation & World

4 dead, 5 missing after boat capsizes in South Korea

By KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

December 02, 2017 06:01 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea's coast guard says at least four people are dead and five missing after a fishing boat collided with a refueling vessel and capsized.

An official from the Korea Coast Guard says 22 people were aboard the fishing boat that capsized Sunday. Six among the 13 rescued are in critical condition following the collision in waters off the port city of Incheon.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing office rules.

South Korea's presidential office says President Moon Jae-in ordered authorities to deploy as many helicopters and other aircraft as possible to search for the missing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video