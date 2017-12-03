Nation & World

6.0 earthquake strikes off coast of Ecuador

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 04:15 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

QUITO, Ecuador

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 has struck near the coast of Ecuador.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter is about 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) from Bahia de Caraquez. The quake, which had a depth of 24 kilometers (about 15 miles), happened at around 1120 GMT (6:20 a.m. EST) Sunday.

Bahia de Caraquez is about 360 kilometers (220 miles) west of Ecuador's capital, Quito.

It wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries or damage in the South American country.

