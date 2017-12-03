Nation & World

Freed Jordanian hostage says Syrian captors sought ransom

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 10:28 PM

AMMAN, Jordan

A freed Jordanian hostage says his captors in southern Syria mistreated him and demanded $250,000 in ransom.

Manhal Hamdan spoke late Sunday from his family home in Jordan after Jordan's military announced his rescue.

Hamdan described himself as a farmer working in southern Syria, a war zone, but did not elaborate on his personal circumstances.

Hamdan says he was snatched while riding a motorcycle in the Tel Shihab area on the border with Jordan. He says he was held for over a month. Jordanian military intelligence says he was rescued after several days.

Hamdan says his captors wanted to pressure the Jordanian government.

He did not identify the armed group holding him, but says the rebel Free Syrian Army, an alliance backed by the West and Jordan, helped free him.

