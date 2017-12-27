Nation & World

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at candy factory in Moscow

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 12:37 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

MOSCOW

The former owner of a candy factory in Moscow has killed a security guard and injured three people, Russian investigators said Wednesday.

The Investigative Committee said the man argued with the factory's new owner and then opened fire with a shotgun.

Moscow police denied earlier reports that the man took several people hostage but confirmed that he has holed up on the premises.

Ilya Averyanov called the Business FM radio station and said he was defending himself against a "gang" that colluded with Moscow prosecutors to seize his property.

Averyanov said he will "fight 'til the end."

There was no immediate comment from authorities on his allegations.

A bankruptcy case for the Menshevik factory is due to be heard in Moscow in January, according to court filings.

