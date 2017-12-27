Nation & World

Bosnia: Former female fighter convicted of war crimes

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bosnia's war crimes court has convicted a former fighter of crimes committed against Bosnian Serb civilians during the country's 1992-95 war. It comes a year after she was extradited from the United States, where she had become a naturalized citizen.

Azra Basic, a former member of the Croatian and Bosnian Croat armies, was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison for taking part in "killing and inhumane treatment, infliction of great pain and violation of bodily integrity and health" of imprisoned civilians.

She killed one man by stabbing him in the neck.

Basic left Bosnia in 1994 and settled in the U.S. She was arrested in Kentucky in 2011 and fought extradition until 2016, when a federal judge approved her deportation.

