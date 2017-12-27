Judge praises teen for progress since killings when he was 8

FILE - This Nov. 8, 2008, file photo shows the house in St. Johns, Ariz., where Vincent Romero and Timothy Romans, of San Carlos, Ariz., were found fatally shot. Police said Romero's 9-year-old son, who was 8 at the time, used a rifle to shoot the men as they returned home from work. A judge overseeing the case of the now teenager, who was charged in a double homicide when he was 8 years old, heaped praise on him Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, for the progress he's made. He turns 18 on Friday, marking the end of probation. Dana Felthauser, File AP Photo