0:31 The dangers of texting while driving Pause

1:51 Yes, Dante Pettis is talking about candy & The Backstreet Boys

2:07 Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire

2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

0:44 Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5

1:56 911 calls made after Amtrak derailment released

2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium