In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian citizens pray for rain during the Friday prayer, in Hasakeh city, east Syria, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Syrian President Bashar Assad directed imams to pray for rain in this week's prayers through a circular distributed by the Religious Affairs Ministry, SANA state news agency reported Tuesday.
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian citizens pray for rain during the Friday prayer, in Hasakeh city, east Syria, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Syrian President Bashar Assad directed imams to pray for rain in this week's prayers through a circular distributed by the Religious Affairs Ministry, SANA state news agency reported Tuesday. SANA via AP)
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian citizens pray for rain during the Friday prayer, in Hasakeh city, east Syria, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Syrian President Bashar Assad directed imams to pray for rain in this week's prayers through a circular distributed by the Religious Affairs Ministry, SANA state news agency reported Tuesday. SANA via AP)

Nation & World

Syria prays for rain at President Assad's request

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 04:34 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DAMASCUS, Syria

Imams across Syria are directing Muslims to pray for rain during this week's congregational Friday prayers.

Syrian President Bashar Assad directed imams to pray for rain in this week's prayers through a circular distributed by the Religious Affairs Ministry, SANA state news agency reported Tuesday.

SANA says insufficient rains and a changing climate have hurt crop yields this year. Most of Syria's precipitation comes in winter.

Friday prayers are the most important weekly prayers in the Muslim world. Imams deliver weekly sermons on topics ranging from family to politics and, in this case, the weather.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Israel, Jewish worshippers prayed for rain at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Thursday after Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel called for prayers to relieve the country's drought-hit farming sector.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video