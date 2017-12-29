Nation & World

Man killed by Virginia police had previous standoff in Utah

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 04:59 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CHESTER, Va.

Authorities in Virginia say a man who was killed in a standoff with police had previously been involved in an armed impasse with law enforcers in Utah.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 38-year-old Kenneth Perna-Rutsky was involved in a 2014 armed standoff in Utah that ended without bloodshed. It wasn't clear if he was convicted of any charges in that incident near Salt Lake City.

The information about the Utah standoff was confirmed by Chesterfield Police Maj. Edward Carpenter.

Perna-Rutsky was killed Thursday at his Chester home. Carpenter says officers heard gunfire in the home and a woman and a child fled the residence.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police say Perna-Rutsky came outside with a long gun that he fired at officers. Police returned fire.

Perna-Rutsky went back inside. Authorities later found him dead.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video