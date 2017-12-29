The Latest: 4 children among the dead in New York City fire

More Videos 2:07 Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire Pause 2:34 Seahawks Doug Baldwin on wanting the ball more 1:04 Bait Package stolen off porch 0:56 Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 1:51 Yes, Dante Pettis is talking about candy & The Backstreet Boys 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

At least 12 dead after fire rips through Bronx apartment At least 12 people are dead after an apartment fire broke out in the Bronx just after 7 p.m. Thursday night. At least 12 people are dead after an apartment fire broke out in the Bronx just after 7 p.m. Thursday night. Associated Press

