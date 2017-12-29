More Videos

  • At least 12 dead after fire rips through Bronx apartment

    At least 12 people are dead after an apartment fire broke out in the Bronx just after 7 p.m. Thursday night.

At least 12 people are dead after an apartment fire broke out in the Bronx just after 7 p.m. Thursday night.
At least 12 people are dead after an apartment fire broke out in the Bronx just after 7 p.m. Thursday night. Associated Press

Nation & World

The Latest: 4 children among the dead in New York City fire

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 05:01 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW YORK

The latest on New York City's deadliest residential fire in decades (all times local):

8 a.m.

Police say four children are among the 12 people killed in New York City's deadliest residential fire in decades.

Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) said Friday on CNN that other people are still fighting for their lives. The Democrat says first responders saved at least 12 lives.

The New York Police Department says those who died in the Bronx fire Thursday night include girls ages 1, 2 and 7, and a boy. His age was not given.

Some residents made it down fire escapes. But the flames moved so fast that many never made it out of their apartments.

Witnesses describe seeing burned bodies being carried away on stretchers and young girls who had escaped standing barefoot outside with no coats.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

___

2:35 a.m.

Officials say New York City's deadliest residential fire in decades spread through every floor of a Bronx apartment building within a matter of minutes, killing 12 people and sending other residents scrambling down fire escapes to safety.

The blaze broke out Thursday night on the first floor of a five-story building.

Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) says the dead include a child around a year old, while four more people are fighting for their lives.

Some tenants of the building climbed down fire escapes. But the flames moved so fast that many never made it out of their apartments.

Witnesses describe seeing burned bodies being carried away on stretchers and young girls who had escaped standing barefoot outside with no coats.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

