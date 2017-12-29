Nation & World

Arizona schools superintendent decries ethnic studies ruling

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 03:03 PM

PHOENIX

Arizona's top education official says she is disappointed with a judge's decision to permanently block an ethnic studies ban that dismantled a popular Mexican-American studies program.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas said in a statement Friday the law was to prevent taxpayer money from funding classes that "promote the overthrow of the United States government or promote resentment towards a race or class of people."

She plans to meet with lawmakers to discuss a legislative remedy.

A federal judge ruled the 2010 law had discriminatory intent and issued a final judgment Wednesday prohibiting education officials from enforcing the measure.

Douglas was named as a defendant when she was elected last year.

Opponents of the law say the classes kept students more engaged and improved their academic performance.

