Look at past inter-Korean summits during era of detente

FILE -- In this June 14, 2000, file photo, South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Il raise their arms together before signing a joint declaration during a summit in Pyongyang, North Korea. Leaders of the two Koreas have met only twice for summit talks during the last 70 years, and talks of a third summit flared again Wednesday, when the south's current liberal President Moon Jae-in said he’s willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un if the success of the meeting is guaranteed. Yonhap Pool Photo via AP, File)