Plane on domestic flight makes emergency landing in Poland

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 12:54 PM

WARSAW, Poland

A spokesman for Warsaw's international airport said Wednesday that a Polish plane on a domestic flight made a safe emergency landing with a malfunctioning front wheel and no one was hurt.

Warsaw Chopin Airport spokesman Adrian Kubicki said on TVN24 Wednesday night that the Bombardier Q400 propeller plane's front wheel closed during the landing, causing the aircraft's nose to hit the runway.

Kubicki said that the 59 passengers and four crew members on board got off unaided and were in good condition.

He said the pilot warned of problems with the wheel while on approach to the airport.

The airport was closed and the runway was sprayed with foam in preparation for the emergency landing.

The Polish airline LOT plane was flying from the southern city of Krakow

A special aviation commission will investigate the incident.

