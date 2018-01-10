Nation & World

Firearm report prompts Twin Cities tech college lockdown

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 01:45 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 14 MINUTES AGO

ROSEMOUNT, Minn.

Authorities say Dakota County Technical and Community College in the eastern Twin Cities was placed on lockdown after a report of a man with what appeared to be a firearm on campus.

The Rosemount campus gave the all-clear just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, about an hour and a half after the school was placed on lockdown.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says after an extensive search, authorities were unable to find the man. KSTP-TV reports authorities do not believe there is any known threat to the school.

According to the sheriff's office, the school bans firearms on its grounds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video