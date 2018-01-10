Firearm report prompts Twin Cities tech college lockdown

Authorities say Dakota County Technical and Community College in the eastern Twin Cities was placed on lockdown after a report of a man with what appeared to be a firearm on campus.
The Rosemount campus gave the all-clear just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, about an hour and a half after the school was placed on lockdown.
The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says after an extensive search, authorities were unable to find the man. KSTP-TV reports authorities do not believe there is any known threat to the school.
According to the sheriff's office, the school bans firearms on its grounds.
