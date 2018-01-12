In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, left, shakes hands with the head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon before their meeting at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. South Korean media said North and South Korea have begun talks at their border about how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics and how to improve their long-strained ties.
AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 02:05 AM

Representatives from North and South Korea shook hands in the first meeting between the rivals in more than two years in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the neighbors.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, hundreds of thousands of Filipino Catholics jostled as they tried to get closer to the statue of the Black Nazarene during an annual procession in Manila.

In South Korea, an annual ice festival drew over 1 million visitors, including a trout-catching contest in Hwacheon.

An 8-month-old critically endangered Bornean orangutan showed off its two front teeth at the Singapore Zoo.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

