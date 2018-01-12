Nation & World

Coach: Youth team's 'racist' jerseys referenced surnames

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 05:18 AM

CINCINNATI

The coach of a teenage basketball team dismissed from a Cincinnati recreational league for wearing jerseys with racist names has questioned how the league handled the situation and says the monikers were variations of his players' surnames.

The team suggestively nicknamed the "Wet Dream Team" wore jerseys with labels that included "Knee Grow."

The Cincinnati Premier Youth Basketball League dismissed the team from suburban Kings Mills after an opponent raised concerns during the fourth week of games.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that coach Walt Gill said in emails to the league that no one previously complained. Gill requested a partial refund, saying he didn't understand why he got no chance to rectify the situation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gill previously apologized in a statement but hasn't responded to media requests for comment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video