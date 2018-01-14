Nation & World

7.3-magnitude quake strikes off Peru; no injuries reported

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 03:00 AM

LIMA, Peru

A powerful earthquake struck off Peru's coast early Sunday, prompting a tsunami alert for parts of the country and neighboring Chile that was eventually called off.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the temblor had a preliminary magnitude of 7.3. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The epicenter was 42 kilometers (26 miles) south-southwest of Acari, with the earthquake hitting at 0918 GMT (4:18 a.m. EST) at a depth of 12.1 kilometers (about 7.5 miles).

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center first issued a threat message that "hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts" and that larger-than-normal waves could hit Peru and Chile. But the center then said in a later statement that "there is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake" and that the center hadn't observed any tsunami waves.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video