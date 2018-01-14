Nation & World

Nightclub ceiling collapses in Spanish capital; 26 injured

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 03:59 AM

MADRID

Spanish authorities say that 26 people have been injured when a ceiling collapsed at a Madrid nightclub.

Emergency services for the Spanish capital say that 11 of the injured revelers were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for "bruises and light wounds." The others were treated on site.

Emergency services say that a section of the ceiling measuring 16 square meters (about 170 square feet) fell on the people at the nightclub located in southern Madrid on Sunday.

Arturo de Blas, who led the emergency response, said that the "ceiling in the second floor fell on top of the people inside."

