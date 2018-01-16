Nation & World

Germany conducts searches against 10 suspected Iranian spies

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 03:00 AM

BERLIN

German authorities are conducting searches countrywide in connection with 10 suspected Iranian spies.

A spokesman for the Federal Prosecutors Office says the suspects are believed to have "spied on institutions and persons in Germany on behalf of an entity associated with Iran."

The spokesman, Stefan Biehl, told The Associated Press that Tuesday's raids were prompted by a tip from Germany's domestic intelligence service.

He declined to comment on a report by weekly magazine Focus that the suspects were spying on Israelis in Germany.

