An activist dressed as a nun is lowered down by a police officers, and detained, after she and other protesters placed a pro-abortion banner above a road near Pope Francis' expected route, before the pontiff's arrival in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.
An activist dressed as a nun is lowered down by a police officers, and detained, after she and other protesters placed a pro-abortion banner above a road near Pope Francis' expected route, before the pontiff's arrival in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Victor R. Caivano AP Photo
An activist dressed as a nun is lowered down by a police officers, and detained, after she and other protesters placed a pro-abortion banner above a road near Pope Francis' expected route, before the pontiff's arrival in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Victor R. Caivano AP Photo

Nation & World

10 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 03:25 AM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT TRUMP SAID ABOUT DEMOCRATIC SENATOR

The president tweeted that Dick Durbin misrepresented what he had said about African nations and Haiti and, in the process, undermined the trust needed to make a deal on immigration.

2. KIDS CHAINED IN CALIFORNIA HOUSE OF HORRORS; PARENTS ARRESTED

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A teenage girl escapes the home in Perris and alerts police where she and her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, and "appeared to be malnourished."

3. WHY POPE FRANCIS IS FEELING PRESSURE

The pontiff will likely have to confront a priest sex abuse scandal in Chile, the Andean nation where contempt for the church is increasingly present.

More Videos

Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service 1:36

Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service

Pause
Sunday crash closes Deschutes Parkway 0:46

Sunday crash closes Deschutes Parkway

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving 1:35

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 2:05

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

  • President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican

    President Donald Trump met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday. In a statement, the Vatican said the two sides agreed on their "joint commitment in favor of life and freedom of worship and conscience." It said talks also covered promoting peace through dialogue with people of other faiths.

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican

President Donald Trump met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday. In a statement, the Vatican said the two sides agreed on their "joint commitment in favor of life and freedom of worship and conscience." It said talks also covered promoting peace through dialogue with people of other faiths.

Vatican TV via AP

4. TILLERSON, ALLIES MEET ON NORTH KOREAN NUKE THREAT

The U.S. secretary of state is in Canada looking to tighten the economic noose around Pyongyang over its nuclear weapons even as hopes rise for diplomacy.

5. PANAMA HOTEL VOTES TO DROP TRUMP — BUT HIS COMPANY WON'T GO

An attempt to oust Trump's hotel business from managing a luxury hotel in Panama turns bitter, with accusations of financial misconduct.

More Videos

Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service 1:36

Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service

Pause
Sunday crash closes Deschutes Parkway 0:46

Sunday crash closes Deschutes Parkway

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving 1:35

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 2:05

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

  • Trump makes a campaign pit stop to open a hotel, Clinton blasts him about workers - Election Rewind

    Donald Trump participated in the ribbon cutting for Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. on an already busy Wednesday of campaign events. Hillary Clinton claimed during her rally in Tampa, Fla. that he used undocumented workers to complete the hotel.

Trump makes a campaign pit stop to open a hotel, Clinton blasts him about workers - Election Rewind

Donald Trump participated in the ribbon cutting for Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. on an already busy Wednesday of campaign events. Hillary Clinton claimed during her rally in Tampa, Fla. that he used undocumented workers to complete the hotel.

Alexa Ard & Meta Viers McClatchy

6. HOUSE PANEL SEEKS BANNON INTERVIEW

The onetime confidant to Trump accused the president's son and others of "treasonous" behavior for taking a meeting with Russians during the 2016 campaign.

More Videos

Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service 1:36

Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service

Pause
Sunday crash closes Deschutes Parkway 0:46

Sunday crash closes Deschutes Parkway

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving 1:35

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 2:05

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

  • Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment

    The former White House chief strategist has been causing a stir since his departure from the Trump administration. Steve Bannon has declared war on the Republican establishment and he doesn’t plan to stop until the 2018 midterm election.

Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment

The former White House chief strategist has been causing a stir since his departure from the Trump administration. Steve Bannon has declared war on the Republican establishment and he doesn’t plan to stop until the 2018 midterm election.

Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

7. LANDSLIDE HAS WASHINGTON STATE TOWN ON HIGH ALERT

Officials are evacuating residents of Yakima ahead of the inevitable collapse of a ridge that sits above a few dozen homes and a key highway.

8. GLOWING-RED LAVA SPURTS FROM MOUNT MAYON

A stunning display of the fury of the Philippines' most active volcano sends more than 21,000 villagers fleeing to safety.

9. WHO WON BIG AT NAACP IMAGE AWARDS

Ava DuVernay wins entertainer of the year, ABC's "Black-ish" is named best comedy series and Starz's "Power" takes the best drama statuette.

10. HOT TEMPERS FLARE UP, POSTGAME ALTERCATION AVERTED

ESPN reports several players from the Rockets headed toward the Clippers' locker room, seeking a confrontation, but were escorted away by security.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service 1:36

Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service

Pause
Sunday crash closes Deschutes Parkway 0:46

Sunday crash closes Deschutes Parkway

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving 1:35

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 2:05

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

  • Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

View More Video