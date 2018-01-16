Nation & World

Spokesman: At least 3 deputies wounded in shooting

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 03:28 AM

YORK, S.C.

At least three sheriff's deputies have been wounded in a shooting in South Carolina.

Media outlets reported that the shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near York when officers responded to a domestic dispute.

York County sheriff's spokesman Trent Faris said the wounded officers have been taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. He did not have word on the officers' conditions. Fairs did not immediately respond Tuesday to messages seeking more information.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are assisting in the investigation.

News outlets reported a suspect was in custody.

York is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Charlotte.

