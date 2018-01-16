FILE - In this Thursday, June 29, 2017, file photo Romanian Premier Mihai Tudose removes his glasses before a parliament vote on the new Romanian government in Bucharest, Romania. Romania's prime minister has resigned, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, after his party withdrew its support amid a power struggle with party chairman after Romania's ruling left-wing Social Democratic Party withdrew its support for Mihai Tudose after a meeting lasting more than five hours.
Nation & World

Romanian president appoints defense minister as interim PM

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 03:29 AM

BUCHAREST, Romania

Romania's president has appointed the defense minister as interim prime minister after Premier Mihai Tudose unexpectedly resigned.

President Klaus Iohannis named Mihai Fifor to temporarily take the post of prime minister Tuesday, saying the current "political uncertainty should not degenerate into political instability" and cause negative economic effects.

Tudose quit late Monday after the left-wing Social Democratic Party withdrew its support for him amid a power struggle with powerful party chairman Liviu Dragnea. Dragnea himself can't be prime minister due to a 2016 conviction for vote-rigging.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to arrive later, but due to the political crisis, lunch and talks with Romanian prime minister were canceled.

Abe will meet Iohannis later Tuesday for talks. He is visiting Romania at the end a six-country European tour.

