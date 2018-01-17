Frat pledge's alcohol death leads to hazing charges for 9

FILE - This Nov. 3, 2017 file photo shows the Florida State University, Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house near the FSU campus in Tallahassee, Fla. The Tallahassee Police Department on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2018, said that nine men are facing hazing charges in connection with the death of a Florida State University fraternity pledge, Andrew Coffey, 20, who was a junior and a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi. He died Nov. 3 after he was found unresponsive after a party. Tallahassee Democrat via AP, File Joe Rondone